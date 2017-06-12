Santa Barbara City Council Approves Utility Fee & Rate Increases
Frustrated by the error-caused delay for the Tajiguas Landfill resource recovery project, the Santa Barbara City Council has decided to use reserve funds to pay for project-related costs instead of increasing trash rates for city customers to make up the money. Solid waste, wastewater and water fees and rates were on the table at Tuesday's meeting, an council members did approve increases for wastewater and water fees, wastewater rates and solid waste rates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
