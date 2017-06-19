Santa Barbara City Council Approves P...

Santa Barbara City Council Approves Purchase of Water From Santa Maria

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Santa Barbara City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved purchasing water from the city of Santa Maria for $450,000 to repay a water debt owed to the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency , or AVEK. The one-time water purchase agreement allows city officials to buy 2,000 acre-feet of supplemental water at $225 per acre-foot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Walker Home adress (Dec '08) Jun 15 AmberM 28
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... Jun 10 rickyruns82 7
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) May 31 perhaps 101
Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ... May 28 Downtown Guard 1
Large Butts in Montecito Society May 25 sit slow sweet la... 2
News Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad... May '17 toejammer 1
News Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14) May '17 heyhaha 11
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,243 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC