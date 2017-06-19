Santa Barbara Acoustic Instrument Celebration Returns for 2017
The Santa Barbara Acoustic Instrument Celebration is thrilled to be relocating to the beachside Fess Parker resort in Santa Barbara, CA from August 25 - 27, 2017. The location includes everything you'd want for a fabulous weekend-rooms on site, restaurants, a bar, pool, the ocean, and a high class exhibition space.
