San Marcos High School Crowns Its Class of 2017
San Marcos High School' s seniors celebrated commencement Thursday at Warkentin Stadium, where family and friends packed the stands to cheer on the graduates. Before the students crossed the field, the ceremony began with recordings of the graduating seniors thanking their parents and loved ones for all their support.
