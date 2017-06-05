Ready for Recycled Water?
As the drought drags on, South Coast agencies are scrambling to lay the groundwork for a potable water supply that might one day be the region's largest, after Lake Cachuma: purified and recycled wastewater. For the past 25 years, a small amount of wastewater from sinks, tubs, and toilets has been treated and sprayed on the turf at golf courses, schools, and parks in Santa Barbara and the Goleta Valley.
