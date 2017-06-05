Ray Ford: I Madonnari Brings Artists, Community Together and Is a Favorite Tradition for Me

Artists create amazing paintings in three days, armed only with a few pieces of chalk and using a quarter-acre of weathered asphalt pavement as their canvasses "Double Van Gogh" by Cecelia Linayao was among the chalk art pieces at this year's I Madonnari held at the Santa Barbara Mission. "Double Van Gogh" by Cecelia Linayao was among the chalk art pieces at this year's I Madonnari held at the Santa Barbara Mission.

