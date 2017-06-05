Providence School in Santa Barbara Graduates 18 High School Seniors
Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School celebrated the accomplishments of 18 graduates on Friday at First Presbyterian Church, saluting a class with a high degree of participation in arts, athletics and service. The Providence students were accepted to 32 schools in 11 different states, with a total of 53 college acceptances, school leaders said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|7 hr
|rickyruns82
|7
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|May 31
|perhaps
|101
|Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ...
|May 28
|Downtown Guard
|1
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 25
|sit slow sweet la...
|2
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May 17
|toejammer
|1
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|May 15
|heyhaha
|11
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr '17
|nccarp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC