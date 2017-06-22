Probation Department Gets Grant to Assist Veterans
The Santa Barbara County Probation Department has been awarded a three-year grant totaling $975,000 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Center for Substance Abuse Treatment. The grant will allow for expansion and enhancement of the Veterans Treatment Court in Santa Barbara, which is a joint initiative among justice partners, community-based treatment providers and veterans' service organizations.
