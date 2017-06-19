Police Seeking Information about Santa Barbara Bank Robbery Suspect

Santa Barbara police are searching for the suspect in a May armed robbery at Rabobank at 2222 Bath St. On May 31 around 3:52 p.m., an adult male entered Rabobank in the 2200 block of Bath Street and committed a robbery at gun point. In addition, approximately 30 minutes prior to the robbery the suspect was seen in the area "casing" the bank, which is located one block south of Cottage Hospital.

