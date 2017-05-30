Pierre Haobsh to Stand Trial on Murde...

Pierre Haobsh to Stand Trial on Murder Charges in Han Family Triple-Homicide Case

At the end of a three-day preliminary hearing, Pierre Haobsh was ordered Friday to stand trial on murder charges in the 2016 slayings of Santa Barbara physician Weidong "Henry" Han and his family. Haobsh, 28, will face three counts of first-degree murder and special allegations that the offenses were willful, premeditated and deliberate; committed by means of lying in wait; and committed for financial gain.

