Pierre Haobsh to Stand Trial on Murder Charges in Han Family Triple-Homicide Case
At the end of a three-day preliminary hearing, Pierre Haobsh was ordered Friday to stand trial on murder charges in the 2016 slayings of Santa Barbara physician Weidong "Henry" Han and his family. Haobsh, 28, will face three counts of first-degree murder and special allegations that the offenses were willful, premeditated and deliberate; committed by means of lying in wait; and committed for financial gain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Fri
|Penelope W
|4
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Wed
|perhaps
|101
|Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ...
|May 28
|Downtown Guard
|1
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 25
|sit slow sweet la...
|2
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May 17
|toejammer
|1
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|May 15
|heyhaha
|11
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr '17
|nccarp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC