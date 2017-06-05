Paris Accord Gets a Boost from Santa Barbara
President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is ridiculous and short-sighted, and it moves this country backward as a world leader," Santa Barbara's mayor, Helene Schneider, told The Independent on Monday. "Cities have and will continue to step up and demonstrate how strong environmental policies are good for both the economy and the environment."
