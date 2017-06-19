Novel Photopatterning Approach Builds OLEDs from the Ground Up

Fast and Sensitive Mid-IR Detectors for Gas Sensing Demands from industrial, petrochemical and new medical diagnostic applications are very wide-ranging - from air quality, emission monitoring and leak detectors, to breath analyzers and... Zoom Lens The 24-35mm T2.2 FF Zoom Cine lens from Sigma Corp. of America is compatible with full-frame image... Mini-Hexapod Platform Our MHP-11 system offers a compact method of six-axis motion control with micron resolution.

