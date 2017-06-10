Neighborhood Spotlight: Catalina Island

For more than 7,000 years, humans have been enjoying the cool breezes, clear blue water and great fishing of Santa Catalina Island, one of the eight rocky islands that wreath the coast of Southern California from Santa Barbara to La Jolla. The Pimungan group of the Gabrielino people were the first Southern Californians to undertake the 22-mile journey from the mainland to the island, and for thousands of years made their home there, trading fish and soapstone with other groups throughout the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.