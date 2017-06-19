NASA Tests Flexible Roll-Out Solar Arrays on Space Station
NASA's new compact high-power solar array made their debut on the International Space Station Sunday , allowing astronauts to test the technology's durability for deep-space missions. The Roll Out Solar Array is incredibly lightweight and flexible, meaning that it can easily be packed into a rocket for launch.
