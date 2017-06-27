Music News Haim announce North American tour dates
The trio are set to release second album 'Something to Tell You', the follow-up to their 2013 debut album 'Days Are Gone' , on July 7. Following a stellar set at Glastonbury festival this past weekend, Haim have now confirmed a series of US and Canada shows for August, September and October. See those in full below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday
|Jun 23
|okimar
|7
|Paul Walker Home adress (Dec '08)
|Jun 15
|AmberM
|28
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Jun 10
|rickyruns82
|7
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|May 31
|perhaps
|101
|Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ...
|May 28
|Downtown Guard
|1
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May '17
|sit slow sweet la...
|2
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May '17
|toejammer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC