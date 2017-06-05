Music Director Vijay Iyer Shakes Things Up at the Venerable Ojai Music Festival
In his first public statements last November, when it was announced that he was selected to be the music director for the 71st Ojai Music Festival, pianist and composer Vijay Iyer remarked, "I'm just glad that [artistic director] Tom Morris invited me to intervene, and to bring my people with me." So is this historic festival, with over seven decades of setting innovative classical music in the beautiful mountains above Santa Barbara, in need of some kind of intervention, maybe to save it from itself? "It's funny because ['intervene'] has different connotations depending on who you're talking to," says Iyer with a laugh, speaking from his home in Harlem, New York, on a brief respite from his extensive travel.
