Mobile Home in Transit Snags on Utility Wires in Downtown Santa Barbara
Around 2:56 p.m., the City Fire Department responded to the scene of Chapala and Sola streets, where the first of two trucks hauling brand new mobile homes had stopped in the road after the building caught on wires. Fire officials said the specific wire snagged in the roof shingles appeared to be a cable line, and were working to untangle it from the structure.
