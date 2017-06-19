Mindfulness Practice and Book Release Gathering

La Casa de Maria Retreat and Conference Center invites the community to help celebrate the release of Radhule Weininger's first book Heartwork The Path of Self-Compassion, 2:30-6 p.m. July 2 in the main chapel, 800 El Bosque Road, Santa Barbara. At this special monthly Mindfulness Practice Retreat, Weininger will lead meditation sessions interspersed with selections from her book, followed by a reception and book-signing.

