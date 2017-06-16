Making It Home Tour Debuts in Santa Barbara to Benefit PATH
Four distinct private estates open to nearly 200 guests for the inaugural event in support of programs to help the homeless John Bowlin, PATH's associate director of development and volunteers, and board member Nancy Fiore were major forces in organizing the Making It Home Tour fundraiser Saturday for PATH of Santa Barbara. A view of the post-tour reception in the Cabana Home courtyard in the Funk Zone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Walker Home adress (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|AmberM
|28
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Jun 10
|rickyruns82
|7
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|May 31
|perhaps
|101
|Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ...
|May 28
|Downtown Guard
|1
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 25
|sit slow sweet la...
|2
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May 17
|toejammer
|1
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|May '17
|heyhaha
|11
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC