Making It Home Tour Debuts in Santa Barbara to Benefit PATH

Four distinct private estates open to nearly 200 guests for the inaugural event in support of programs to help the homeless John Bowlin, PATH's associate director of development and volunteers, and board member Nancy Fiore were major forces in organizing the Making It Home Tour fundraiser Saturday for PATH of Santa Barbara. A view of the post-tour reception in the Cabana Home courtyard in the Funk Zone.

