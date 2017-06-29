Lotusland Appoints Paul Mills Curator of Living Collections
Paul Mills, who has more than 25 years of experience working with and studying plants, has been named curator of Living Collections at Lotusland in Montecito. In 1990, Mills started working at Abbey Garden Cactus and Succulent nursery in Carpinteria while studying biogeography at UCSB.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
