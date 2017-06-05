Local Writer a Finalist for International Literary Honor
Santa Barbara resident Natalie D-Napoleon has been recognized as a finalist for the competitive Penelope Niven Prize in Creative Nonfiction for her story Crossing . D-Napoleon is a writer, singer-songwriter and educator from Fremantle, Australia, who makes her home in Santa Barbara.
