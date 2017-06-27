Local Musicians Play it Cool in Jazz at the Playhouse

The Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria will host Jazz at the Playhouse at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8, featuring John Schnackenberg on saxophone, Cougar Estrada on keyboard, Jim Connolly on bass and Austin Beede on drums. A Santa Barbara native, Schnackenberg has been playing saxophone and clarinet since he was 9, and has played in the local music scene for more than 30 years.

