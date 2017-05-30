Learn to paint while sipping wine

UPPER LAKE >> Lake County Wine Studio is presenting monthly art classes with wine, co-hosted by artist Anna Sabalone. This month's wine and art session with Sabalone is scheduled for Sunday, June 4, and will guide participants in painting a lush waterfall scene with pastel chalks.

