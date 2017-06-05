Learn About Hormonal Treatment for Breast Cancer
The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara will present a health education lecture, New Perspective on Hormonal Therapy for Breast Cancer, by Dr. Fred Kass, 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 22 at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 Constance Ave. The lecture is open to the public at no charge. Simultaneous Spanish translation will be available and Dr. Kass will have a question and answer session following his lecture.
