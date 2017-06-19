Kids Learning Golden Rule Applies to Treatment of Animals

As of June 1, C.A.R.E.4Paws has graduated 150 young animal ambassadors in Santa Barbara County through Paws Up for Pets, a new educational initiative that promotes accountability and compassion for animals and empathy in the community as a whole. Launched in October, Paws Up for Pets is a collaboration between C.A.R.E.4Paws, United Boys & Girls Clubs, Davey's Voice and, as of June, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

