Judy Foreman: Costume Council Gives Starring Role to Silent Movie-Era Fashion

Through lens of Flying A Studios, Santa Barbara Historical Museum shows off its freshly refurbished collection of costumes and textiles Beverley Jackson, Santa Barbara society doyenne and co-founder of the Costume Council at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, with historian Neal Graffy. More than 40 guests attended a special luncheon and lecture at the Covarrubias Adobe at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.