Hotel Californian Has Room for 100 New Staff Members
The Hotel Californian, Santa Barbara's new luxury property at the intersection of State and Mason streets, will hold its first hiring event to recruit team members 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 5 at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St. The hotel is looking for more than 100 team members to fill positions in a number of departments including front office/guest services, spa, engineering, catering and housekeeping. The 121-room coastal hotel features paseos, gardens, a rooftop pool and event deck, ballroom and a variety of meeting and event spaces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|20 hr
|Penelope W
|4
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Wed
|perhaps
|101
|Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ...
|May 28
|Downtown Guard
|1
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 25
|sit slow sweet la...
|2
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May 17
|toejammer
|1
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|May 15
|heyhaha
|11
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr '17
|nccarp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC