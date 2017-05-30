Hotel Californian Has Room for 100 Ne...

Hotel Californian Has Room for 100 New Staff Members

The Hotel Californian, Santa Barbara's new luxury property at the intersection of State and Mason streets, will hold its first hiring event to recruit team members 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 5 at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St. The hotel is looking for more than 100 team members to fill positions in a number of departments including front office/guest services, spa, engineering, catering and housekeeping. The 121-room coastal hotel features paseos, gardens, a rooftop pool and event deck, ballroom and a variety of meeting and event spaces.

