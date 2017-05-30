Hostage Situation Unfolding on the Mesa in Santa Barbara; 1 Reported Dead
A possible hostage situation in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood led authorities to block off Barranca Avenue below Cliff Drive on Friday night as they tried to determine the circumstances. Officials on the scene told Noozhawk that one individual reportedly had been killed and another was potentially a hostage at a residence in the 200 block of Barranca Avenue, two blocks west of Santa Barbara City College .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Fri
|Penelope W
|4
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Wed
|perhaps
|101
|Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ...
|May 28
|Downtown Guard
|1
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 25
|sit slow sweet la...
|2
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May 17
|toejammer
|1
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|May 15
|heyhaha
|11
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr '17
|nccarp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC