Hostage Situation Unfolding on the Me...

Hostage Situation Unfolding on the Mesa in Santa Barbara; 1 Reported Dead

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

A possible hostage situation in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood led authorities to block off Barranca Avenue below Cliff Drive on Friday night as they tried to determine the circumstances. Officials on the scene told Noozhawk that one individual reportedly had been killed and another was potentially a hostage at a residence in the 200 block of Barranca Avenue, two blocks west of Santa Barbara City College .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... Fri Penelope W 4
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Wed perhaps 101
Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ... May 28 Downtown Guard 1
Large Butts in Montecito Society May 25 sit slow sweet la... 2
News Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad... May 17 toejammer 1
News Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14) May 15 heyhaha 11
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr '17 nccarp 1
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,659 • Total comments across all topics: 281,488,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC