Hostage Situation Unfolding on the Mesa in Santa Barbara; 1 Reported Dead

A possible hostage situation in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood led authorities to block off Barranca Avenue below Cliff Drive on Friday night as they tried to determine the circumstances. Officials on the scene told Noozhawk that one individual reportedly had been killed and another was potentially a hostage at a residence in the 200 block of Barranca Avenue, two blocks west of Santa Barbara City College .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.