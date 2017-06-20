History, scenery and wine in the Sant...

History, scenery and wine in the Santa Ynez Valley

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

But where to go and what to do? For the next three days, we'll outline routes you might take, destinations that promise a change of scenery and advice on how to wrangle some of the devil in the details, including preparing your dog - or cat - for the journey, keeping your house safe while you're away and keeping your children amused, and finding the pure pleasure of the candies of your childhood, which melt in our mouth, not in your car. You'll find a list of national parks in the West , the best events of summer , where to rent a car and how to get info from state tourism offices .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... Mon Chocolatebambam 6
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) May 31 perhaps 101
Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ... May 28 Downtown Guard 1
Large Butts in Montecito Society May 25 sit slow sweet la... 2
News Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad... May 17 toejammer 1
News Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14) May 15 heyhaha 11
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr '17 nccarp 1
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,581,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC