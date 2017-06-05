Hans Zimmer 2017 Tour Stopping at Bowl in August
Grammy, Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer will bring his U.S. concert, Hans Zimmer Live on Tour 2017, to the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Aug. 13. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, June 16. The European version of the tour, Hans Zimmer Revealed, kicked off earlier this year with a sold-out, two-night run at London's Wembley Arena before embarking on a 33-city run that included shows in London, Paris, Munich, Prague, Geneva and Dublin. The concert at the Bowl will be in two parts: The first will offer some of Zimmer's classic movie scores including Gladiator, The Lion King and Pirates of the Caribbean .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|7 hr
|rickyruns82
|7
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|May 31
|perhaps
|101
|Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ...
|May 28
|Downtown Guard
|1
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 25
|sit slow sweet la...
|2
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May 17
|toejammer
|1
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|May 15
|heyhaha
|11
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr '17
|nccarp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC