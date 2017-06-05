Hans Zimmer 2017 Tour Stopping at Bowl in August

Grammy, Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer will bring his U.S. concert, Hans Zimmer Live on Tour 2017, to the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Aug. 13. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, June 16. The European version of the tour, Hans Zimmer Revealed, kicked off earlier this year with a sold-out, two-night run at London's Wembley Arena before embarking on a 33-city run that included shows in London, Paris, Munich, Prague, Geneva and Dublin. The concert at the Bowl will be in two parts: The first will offer some of Zimmer's classic movie scores including Gladiator, The Lion King and Pirates of the Caribbean .

