H. Parker to develop Ventura Harbor lodging
A Central Coast family business that counts waterfront properties and western characters among its credits is going to be giving Ventura Harbor an updated look. The Ventura Port District selected Santa Barbara hotelier H. Parker Hospitality to develop a hotel and hostel project on two open lots near the water.
