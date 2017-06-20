Great Oaka s McCoy capped off career ...

Great Oaka s McCoy capped off career well, is HSGameTime Boys Golfer of the Year Ryan McCoy

Ryan McCoy missed out on the ending he wanted, but he's still armed with a ton of great memories during four years of playing golf at Great Oak High School. One of four Inland-area golfers to reach the CIF-SCGA Southern California Regional round, McCoy fell short of his goal of reaching the CIF-State Championship but still is the HSGameTime All-Area Boys Golfer of the Year.

