Graduating Master's Students Share UCSB Perspective
With a large undergraduate class graduating, it may be easy to forget that as some undergraduates prepare for life after school, so do some graduate students. UC Santa Barbara graduate programs include film and media studies, global and international studies, media arts and technology, marine science, environmental sciences and management and the nation's first doctoral degree in Chicana and Chicano studies.
