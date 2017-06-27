Gerald Carpenter: Music Academy Festival Orchestra to Play Dvorak, Haydn and Elgar
The second concert by the Music Academy of the West's Festival Orchestra - conducted, like the first, by Larry Rachleff - will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Granada Theatre , 1214 State St. in Santa Barbara. These three works are likely to turn up again and again on programs that these fellows will be playing for the rest of their lives, so it can only help them to hear how each work sounds when it is played right.
