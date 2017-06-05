Free Legal Clinic Available
The Santa Barbara County Public Defender's Office and OneJustice's Justice Bus Project have partnered to offer county residents a free legal clinic for individuals in need of criminal record clearance. The clinic is noon-4 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Veteran's Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara, During the clinic, clients will meet one-on-one with volunteer attorneys to complete their paperwork free of charge.
