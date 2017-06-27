Frank Ochoa: Why We Celebrate 'Old Spanish Days' in Santa Barbara
A recent Noozhawk opinion writer suggested that it is past the time for an end to Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara. The article has drawn a response and a counter response.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday
|Jun 23
|okimar
|7
|Paul Walker Home adress (Dec '08)
|Jun 15
|AmberM
|28
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Jun 10
|rickyruns82
|7
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|May 31
|perhaps
|101
|Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ...
|May '17
|Downtown Guard
|1
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May '17
|sit slow sweet la...
|2
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May '17
|toejammer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC