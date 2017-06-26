Fourth of July Festivities Include Fireworks, Parades & Barbecues Throughout Santa Barbara County
Fireworks shows, parades and community events are planned all over Santa Barbara County for the Fourth of July, which falls on a Tuesday this year. Santa Barbara will be having its yearly beachfront celebration along West Beach and on Stearns Wharf all day beginning at 11 a.m. with food vendors, face painting, and live music.
