Foresters' Win Streak Snapped by Conejo Oaks

The Santa Barbara Foresters had their eight-game winning streak snapped on Saturday, as the Conejo Oaks scored three runs in the eighth inning and one in the ninth to take a 6-4 comeback victory in a California Collegiate League baseball game at Pershing Park. Down 4-1, the Oaks capitalized on walks to Grant Mayeaux and Max Weinstein and two wild pitches to cut Santa Barbara's lead to 4-3.

