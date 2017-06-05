Foresters Fall Behind Early, Drop Season Opener
John Jensen homered and drove in three runs in an impressive debut with the Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team on Tuesday, but the defending national champions couldn't overcome a slow start and dropped an 8-4 season opener against the Southern California Catch at Biola University. The Catch jumped on Foresters starter Ty Wiest for five runs on six hits and a balk in the first inning.
