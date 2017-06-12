Foresters Can't Overcome Early Deficit Against Conejo Oaks

Forester new arrivals Ryan Cash and Josh Jung hit home runs on Thursday, but it wasn't enough to overcome an early deficit as Santa Barbara dropped a 6-4 decision at the Conejo Oaks in a California Collegiate League baseball game in Thousand Oaks. Jung, a third baseman from Texas Tech who went 3-for-4, hit a solo homer in the fifth, cutting the Oaks' lead one run.

