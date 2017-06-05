Five New Tenants Join Paseo Nuevo

Paseo Nuevo Shops and Restaurants in Santa Barbara has five new tenants as well as several that have relocated or expanded, meaning the mall is fully leased, other than the former Macy's space, it has been announced. The leasing success follows the recent closing of anchor tenant Macy's and demonstrates Paseo Nuevo's ability to withstand industry shifts, according to Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which oversees all operations and renovation at Paseo Nuevo.

