Five Friends Take the Same Group Phot...

Five Friends Take the Same Group Photo for 35-Years, Continue the Tradition in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: TechEBlog

Officially titled "The Five Year Photo Project", it involves the same five friends from Santa Barbara, California going on vacation every five years since 1982, and photographing themselves in the same location and in the same pose. Their photo project starts with them at the age of just 19 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TechEBlog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday Jun 23 okimar 7
Paul Walker Home adress (Dec '08) Jun 15 AmberM 28
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... Jun 10 rickyruns82 7
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) May 31 perhaps 101
Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ... May 28 Downtown Guard 1
Large Butts in Montecito Society May '17 sit slow sweet la... 2
News Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad... May '17 toejammer 1
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,294 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC