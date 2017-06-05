Feeling Right at Home, John Jensen Leads Foresters to Opening-Day Victory at Pershing Park

John Jensen went 3-4 with three RBIs on Friday night and Tanner Lawson pitched a strong six innings, leading the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 7-4 baseball win over the Orange County Riptide in their Opening Day at Pershing Park in downtown Santa Barbara. The six-time National Baseball Congress national championships moved from UCSB to Pershing Park and will play 28 home games this season at the home field of the SBCC Vaqueros.

