Feeling Right at Home, John Jensen Leads Foresters to Opening-Day Victory at Pershing Park
John Jensen went 3-4 with three RBIs on Friday night and Tanner Lawson pitched a strong six innings, leading the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 7-4 baseball win over the Orange County Riptide in their Opening Day at Pershing Park in downtown Santa Barbara. The six-time National Baseball Congress national championships moved from UCSB to Pershing Park and will play 28 home games this season at the home field of the SBCC Vaqueros.
