Evolving Sounds of Galactic Blasting Off to SOhO

It's been more than 20 years since Ben Ellman, Robert Mercurio, Stanton Moore, Jeff Raines and Rich Vogel began exploring the musical possibilities born out of their work together as Galactic. Since then, the New Orleans band has pushed artistic boundaries on the road and in the studio, drawing inspiration as much from the sounds bubbling up from their city's streets as they do from each other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.