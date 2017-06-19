Evangelina Martinez Wins Samarkand Scholarship
Evangelina Martinez, a nurse assistant at The Samarkand, has been awarded $1,000 to continue pursuing her education while working at the Santa Barbara senior living community. The Samarkand and Covenant Retirement Communities , a nonprofit, faith-based, senior-living organization headquartered in Skokie, Ill., announced the scholarship recipient, who is part of the Paul V. Peterson Scholarship program.
