Downtown retail study recommends ways to revitalize State Street

Addressing loitering and panhandling and encouraging more mixed-use developments that include residential are among the recommendations to revitalize State Street in a retail strategy study released by the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara on June 9. Seattle-based retail consulting firm Downtown Works said that loitering by homeless people is perhaps the biggest challenge facing State Street and suggested that Santa Barbara look at how other cities manage the homeless. The study says the former Macy's site in the Paseo Nuevo mall offers a prime opportunity to improve State Street and the city should encourage residential development along State Street to bring steady traffic to retailers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.