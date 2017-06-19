Does David Moore Know How to Make America Great Again?
Santa Barbara resident David N. Moore is a pastor, educator, and activist whose new book is titled, Making America Great Again: Fairy Tale? Horror Story? Dream Come True? The book, written in December 2016, is an impassioned call for solidarity and unity in a time of political and social uncertainty. Moore spoke recently with Brian Tanguay about his book.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.
