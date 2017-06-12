Dignity Health Accepting Community Grants Applications
Dignity Health Central Coast, which includes French Hospital Medical Center , Marian Regional Medical Center , and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital , are accepting applications for Dignity Health Community grants. The maximum amount available for funding an Affordable Care Community's project, a collaboration of community organizations, is $100,000.
