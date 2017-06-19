Dan Haifley, Our Ocean Backyard: How to ensure the future of west coast sanctuaries

My last six columns explored the national marine sanctuaries that protect 15,500 square miles, or 5 percent, of America's west coast outer continental shelf waters permanently from offshore oil drilling. The rest - 294,473 square miles or an area a bit larger than California and Nevada combined - under federal control are eligible for drilling, though they are protected until 2022 due to executive action taken by then-President Barack Obama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.