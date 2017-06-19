Dan Haifley, Our Ocean Backyard: How to ensure the future of west coast sanctuaries
My last six columns explored the national marine sanctuaries that protect 15,500 square miles, or 5 percent, of America's west coast outer continental shelf waters permanently from offshore oil drilling. The rest - 294,473 square miles or an area a bit larger than California and Nevada combined - under federal control are eligible for drilling, though they are protected until 2022 due to executive action taken by then-President Barack Obama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Walker Home adress (Dec '08)
|Jun 15
|AmberM
|28
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Jun 10
|rickyruns82
|7
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|May 31
|perhaps
|101
|Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ...
|May 28
|Downtown Guard
|1
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 25
|sit slow sweet la...
|2
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May '17
|toejammer
|1
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|May '17
|heyhaha
|11
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC