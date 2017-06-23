'Daily Show' Host Trevor Noah to Visit Santa Barbara in January
Comedian and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah is performing a stand-up show on Jan. 19 at the Arlington Theatre as part of the 2017-18 UCSB Arts & Lectures season. The upcoming season was announced on June 13 by Arts & Lectures Executive Director, Celesta M. Billeci at the annual season reveal event.
